Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the answer key for the examination conducted for various posts of Sub-Inspector. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website tslprb.in. Applicants can raise objections, if any, till May 14 upto 5.00 PM.

The TS Police Main exams for SI and ASI posts was conducted on March 11, 26, April 8, and 9.



Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website tslprb.in Click on the answer key links for SI, ASI posts Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

SCT SI Civil and / or Equivalent / SCT SI IT&CO / SCT SI PTO / SCT ASI FPB answer key.

Direct link to raise objections.

The TS Police exams are being held for the posts of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables. The TSLPRB recruitment drive is being conducted for various posts including 16,929 Constable and 554 vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or equivalent posts.

