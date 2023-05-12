The All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit card for the computer-based test (CBT 1) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mat.aima.in.

The CBT 1 is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, 2023.

Steps to download AIMA CBT 1 admit card 2023

Visit the official website mat.aima.in On the homepage, login to the candidates’ portal Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The CBT 2 will be held on June 4 and the admit card will be released on June 1. The CBT 2 registration is underway at mat.aima.in. The last date to apply for MAT CBT 2 is May 30.

About MAT

The Management Aptitude Test or MAT is an all-India exam conducted by AIMA for admission to postgraduate management programmes (MBA) offered by 600 business schools. MAT exam is conducted through a computer-based test (CBT), remote proctored internet-based test (IBT), and paper-based test (PBT) as well.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.