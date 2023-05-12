Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the hall tickets for the Drugs Inspector exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC Drugs Inspector exam will be held in CBT mode on May 16 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. Candidates can go through the Mock Test link which is available on Commission’s website for practice before the Examination.

Here’s TSPSC Drugs Inspector hall ticket notice.

Steps to download TSPSC Drugs Inspector hall ticket 2023:



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Drugs Inspector hall ticket link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC Drugs Inspector hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download TSPSC Drugs Inspector hall ticket 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Drugs Inspector in the Drugs Control and Administrative Department. The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.