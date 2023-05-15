The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the official notification for the Degree Online Services Telangana or TS DOST 2023 for undergraduate degree admissions 2023-24. DOST offers a single window for seeking admission into any of the UG programmes in any of the state universities (Osmania, Kakatiya, Telangana, Palamuru, Mahatma Gandhi, Sathavahana Universities).

The notification is available at the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in. The online phase 1 registration process for TS DOST 2023 will commence on May 16 and will continue till June 10. The one-time registration fee for all the colleges/courses of one or more Universities is Rs 200.

The candidates who have passed TS Intermediate or Class 12 exam or any equivalent recognized examination from other boards/states are eligible to apply.

As per the schedule, the DOST admission process will conclude on July 15 and the classes for the academic year 2023-24 will begin on July 17. The admission process will be conducted in three phases through June and July.

Here’s TS DOST 2023 official notification.