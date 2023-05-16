Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card today for the Assistant Engineer (Civil) Examination 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE Civil exam 2022 will be conducted on May 21 (Sunday). The exam will be held in two sessions: General Studies I- 10.00 AM to 12 noon and Civil Engineering (Paper II)- 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 Assistant Engineer (Civil) posts under Water Resources Department.

The list of candidates along with roll numbers has already been issued.

Here’s APSC AE Civil exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download APSC AE admit card 2023:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Call Letters/Admit Cards” Click on Combined Competitive Prelim Exam admit card link

Key in your Exam name, Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth and submit The APSC AE Civil admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download APSC AE admit card 2023.