Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS prelims exam was conducted on May 14 at various district centres across the state.

The answer key will be visible on the official website till May 23. Applicants can send suggestions against the released answer key, if any, along with relevant evidence to the Commission till May 24 upto 5.00 PM. The format and submission process is given in the answer key notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS answer key 2023:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to “View Answer Key” under Candidate’s Help Desk section

Select the answer key series/ paper The UPPSC PCS answer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to check and download 2023 UPPSC PCS answer key.

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2023 is about 173.

The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).