Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the correction window for the post of Hostel Welfare Officers. Registered candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website tspsc.gov.in till May 20 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this edited data will be considered up to final selection...) If the candidate changes the status from ‘un-employee to employee’, then they have to pay Rs 120 Examination fee,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 549 Hostel Welfare Officer vacancies.

Steps to TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officer 2023 edit form



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for the Hostel Welfare Officer post Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary corrections Submit the form and download a copy

Direct link to TSPSC Hostel Welfare Officer 2023 edit form.

