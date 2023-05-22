Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for the typing test for the Junior Assistant Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the admit card from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Junior Assistant exam 2022 was held on March 5 and the results were announced on May 4. Shortlisted candidates whose roll numbers appear on the merit list are eligible to appear for the typing test (English/Hindi).

The UKPSC Junior Assistant typing test for Hindi and English will be held from June 1 to 13 at Haridwar. Candidates are required to submit their Online Preference form between May 22 to June 16.

The UKPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 445 vacancies for Junior Assistants or Kanisth Sahayak.

Steps to download UKPSC JA admit card 2023:



Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Go to the admit card link for Junior Assistant Login using Application number and date of birth The UKPSC Kanisth Sahayak typing test will appear on screeen

Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download UKPSC Junior Assistant admit card 2023.