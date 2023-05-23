The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the admit card today, May 23, for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2023. Candidates can download their KTET admit cards from the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET March 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 30 and 31, 2023. The state-level test was earlier scheduled on May 12 and 15.

The Kerala TET examination is conducted to access the quality of teacher candidates in Lower Primary, Upper Primary and High School.

Steps to download KTET hall ticket 2023:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in On the homepage, click “Candidate Login March 2023’ Login using Application No and Application ID The KTET hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download KTET 2023 Admit Card