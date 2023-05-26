Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the exam dates for the post of Junior Lecturer under the control of the Commissioner of Intermediate Education.

The TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam will be held from September 12 to October 3 in a computer-based recruitment test mode. The exam will be held in two sessions on each day.

The candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website tspsc.gov.in one week before the examination date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1392 Junior Lecturer vacancies in various subjects.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

Here’s TSPSC Junior Lecturer exam schedule 2023.