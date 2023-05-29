Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to the post of Deputy Manager in various departments and Junior Hindi Translator at the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website npcilcareers.co.in till 5.00 PM.

The NPCIL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 128 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Dy. Manager (HR), 32 for Dy. Manager (F&A), 42 for Dy. Manager (C&MM), 2 for Dy. Manager (Legal), and 4 for Jr. Hindi Translator.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link NPCIL recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fee

A non refundable application fee of either Rs 500 for Deputy Manager post or Rs 150 for Jr. Hindi Translator post is chargeable only to male applicants belonging to General (UR), EWS and OBC categories. Female/SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/DODPKIA and employees of NPCIL are exempted.

Steps to apply for NPCIL recruitment 2023:

Visit official website npcilcareers.co.in Go to the Careers page Click on the application link for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator posts Register yourself and login apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.