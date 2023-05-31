Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview letter for the Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their call letters from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The applicants who have been declared qualified in the APO Main exam 2022 will have to appear for the interview round. The interview is scheduled to be conducted from June 12 to 16 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 69 vacancies of Assistant Persecution Officers.

Steps to download APO 2022 interview letter

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Letter :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW LETTER FOR ADVT.NO. A-3/E-1/2022, ASSISTANT PROSECUTION OFFICER EXAM-2022.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview letter Take a printout for future reference

