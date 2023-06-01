Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 5 today, June 1. Students can check and download their results from the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

RBSE Class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21. This year, around 14.6 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage for Rajasthan Board Class 5 examination 2023 is 97.30%. The results were announced at a press conference by Rajasthan Education Minister, Dr B.D Kalla.

Steps to check Rajasthan 5th result

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the Class 5th result link Enter class, district, roll number The RBSE 5th result will appear on screen Check and download for future reference

Direct link to download RBSE 5th result 2023.