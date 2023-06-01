Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th result 2023 declared; download link here
Students can check and download their results from the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the result of Class 5 today, June 1. Students can check and download their results from the official website rajshaladarpan.nic.in.
RBSE Class 5 exams were conducted from April 13 to 21. This year, around 14.6 lakh candidates have appeared for the exams. The overall pass percentage for Rajasthan Board Class 5 examination 2023 is 97.30%. The results were announced at a press conference by Rajasthan Education Minister, Dr B.D Kalla.
Steps to check Rajasthan 5th result
- Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on the Class 5th result link
- Enter class, district, roll number
- The RBSE 5th result will appear on screen
- Check and download for future reference