The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result of Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-2) for Science and Maths. Candidates can check and download the results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

The exam was conducted on February 25, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7435 posts.

Steps to download REET Level 2 result for Sci-Maths



Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the News Notification tab Click on “Upper Primary School Teacher 2022 (Sci-Maths):List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification”

The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result

Direct link to download REET Level 2 Science, Maths result.

