Today, June 16, is the last date to apply for the post of Urban Technical Officer under ADVT. NO. 16/2023 in Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Urban Technical Officer posts (Junior Grade-III) as per the Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. The pay scale is Rs 30,0001 to 1,10,000 under Pay Band - 4.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21–38 years of age as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering (Full Time) from any AICTE-recognized university/institution.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. Candidates from BPL and PwBD category are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for APSC UTO Vacancy 2023

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” Click on “Apply Here” under Urban Technical Officer posts

Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

