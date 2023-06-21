The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has opened the online application correction window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Applicants can make changes to their application forms on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in till June 27.

The applications were invited from March 6 to June 20, 2023. UPJEE(P) 2023 examination date will be announced soon.

UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Steps to make changes to JEECUP 2023 forms

Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in On the homepage, click on JEE (Polytechnic) and Joint Entrance Examination Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety) application correction link Login and make changes to the form Save the changes and submit Take a printout for future reference

JEE (Polytechnic) UP 2023 correction window.

JEE Council (Post Diploma in Industrial Safety), UP 2023 correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.