Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the results for the Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in different disciplines in Government Degree Colleges of Jammu and Kashmir in Higher Education Department. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 vacancies. The JKPSC Assistant Professor exams were conducted on May 25 and 26. Candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted will be called for their interviews from July 3 onwards.

“The candidature of candidates shown in Annexures to this notification is purely provisional. The documents of the candidates will be verified at the time of the interview and in case any discrepancy with regard to age/qualification/experience and other eligibility condition is noticed at the time of the interview or thereafter, the candidate shall not be allowed to appear in the interview or where the candidate has already appeared in the interview, the candidature shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio,” reads the official notification.

Steps to check JKPSC Assistant Professor results

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s new’ section Now click on the results link for Assistant Professor exam The exam results will appear on your screen Check the results for your roll number Download and take a printout for future reference

