National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023 today, July 4. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

The GPAT results 2023 were released on July 2. Out of the total 68,439 candidates that registered for the exam, 62,275 candidates appeared. GPAT 2023 was conducted in two shifts on May 22 in 116 cities in 221 centres completely in CBT mode. Earlier, NTA had released the provisional answer key and the objections were invited till May 3. The final answer key was used to calculate the results.

Steps to download GPAT answer key 2023

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on GPAT final answer key link The revised answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the key

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GPAT Final answer key 2023.

The GPAT exam is held for admissions to postgraduate pharmacy courses (M. Pharma) offered by GPAT-affiliated colleges.

