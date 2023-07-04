Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the final merit list of the 2016 Junior Engineer and Deputy Architect Exam. Applicants can check and download the results on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC JE and Deputy Architect exam was held on December 19, 2021 in Lucknow in two sessions. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive aimed to fill up a total of 386 advertised vacancies. According to the official notification, only 238 vacancies have been filled in the final result.

Steps to check UPSSSC JE Merit List

Visit official website upsssc.gov.in Click on the result link for 2016 Junior Engineer and Deputy Architect Exam The UPSSSC JE merit list will appear on screen Download and check the results Take a printout for future reference

