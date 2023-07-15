The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the result for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test or AP PGECET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from May 28 to 30 in two shifts— 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The exam was held for admission into M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D (PB) courses for the academic year 2023-24 in AP colleges.

Steps to download AP PGECET result 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on AP PGECET result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

