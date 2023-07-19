The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will stop accepting Detailed Application Forms (DAF) for the UPSC Civil Services Main exam today, July 19. Candidates who have qualified the CSE Preliminary Exam can register for the Main exam on the official websites upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM.

The CSE Preliminary examinations were conducted on May 28. The results were declared on June 12. The number of vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023 is approximately 1105. The Civil Services Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 15. The admit card and exam center information will be made available on the commission’s website three to four weeks prior to the exam date.

“The result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 has been declared on 12.06.2023. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all candidates declared qualified in the said examination have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023, which has been made available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission from 10/07/2023 to 19/07/2023 till 6:00 P.M,” reads the official notification.

Steps to register for UPSC CSE Mains 2023

Visit official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘DAF for Various exams of of UPSC’

Click on the apply link for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023 [ DAF-I ] Login using your registration details Fill out the DAF form, upload documents and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference

