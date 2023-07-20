The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon release the notification of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023. Once out, candidates will be able to download the notification from the official website ssc.nic.in from July 22 onwards.

“Candidates may please note that due to administrative reasons the Notice of “Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023” will be published on 22.07.2023 on the website of the Staff Selection Commission i.e.https://ssc.nic.in. The candidates are, therefore, advised to keep a close watch on the website of the Commission,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the applications for MTS, Havaldar posts will close tomorrow, July 21. Applicants can register for the examination on the official website ssc.nic.in till July 21 (upto 11.00 PM).

The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer-Based Exam is scheduled to be held in September. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of tentatively 3954 posts out of which the vacancies under MTS are 2196 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 1758.

Steps to apply for SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Register and login to the one time registration portal Click on ‘Apply’ in ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2023 Fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Download and take a print out for future reference

