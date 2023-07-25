Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the provisional answer key for the Group 1 (sub-group 1 and 2) and Group 2 (subgroup 1), exam 2023 today, July 25. Candidates who appeared for the exam download the answer keys and raise objections (if any) from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB Group 1 and Group 2 exam was conducted on July 21 and 22.

The MPPEB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1946 Group 2 (subgroup 1) vacancies and 32 vacancies Group 1 (sub-group 1 and 2). A total of 1852 posts of Gramin Krishi Vistar Adhikari are on offer.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 28, 2023, by paying the fee of Rs 50 per suggestion.

Steps to download MPESB Group 1, 2 exam answer key 2023

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Group-1 Sub Group-1 and Group-2 Sub Group-1 Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 Login using your TAC code and application details Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference Raise objection, if any

