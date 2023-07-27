Today, July 27, is the last date to register for Combined Higher secondary (10+2) or equivalent exam for Group-B & Group-C Specialist Post /Services under Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ossc.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms till July 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 354 vacancies, of which 3 vacancies are for Weaving Supervisor (Provisional), 245 for Soil Conservation Extension Worker, 19 for Technical Assistant (Provisional), and 87 for Amin posts.

The applicants applying for Combined Higher Secondary Exam should have attained the age of 21 years except for Technical Assistant. The minimum age limit for Tech Assistant is 20 years. The upper age limit is 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, educational qualification, exam syllabus and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for OSSC vacancies 2023

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the Homepage, click on the link to ‘Apply Online’ Complete the step 1 registration by filling your details Login and select the link for Combined Higher Secondar exam 2023 Fill out the form, upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination, Main Written Examination, and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.