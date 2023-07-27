The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has commenced the online registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website ssc.nic.in till August 16 (upto 11.00 PM). The correction window will be open from August 17 to 18 (upto 11.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1324 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) for various Organisations/offices of the Government of India. The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be held in October 2023.

Candidates applying for the vacancies should not be above the age of 30 years and 32 years, as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is applicable for various posts/departments for reserved category candidates.

Application Fee

Candidates will be charged a fee of Rs 100 at the time of application. SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates are eligible for exemption of application fee.

Applicants can check details on eligibility, educational qualification, pay scale, and departmental requirements for the vacancies on the official notification below:

Here’s the official JE recruitment notification by SSC.

Steps to apply for JE examination 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the the ‘Apply’ tab Now click on the tab for JE recruitment click on the application link for JE recruitment 2023 and login/register Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download the completed form and take a printout

Selection Process

The final selection will be based on the result of a Computer Based Examination (Paper I and Paper II), post preference and document verification conducted by the Staff Selection Commission.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.