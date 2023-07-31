Today, July 31, is the last date to apply for the post of Health Inspector (Grade-II) in in Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1066 vacancies of Health Inspector (Grade-II) in the pay scale of Rs 19,500 to 62,000 (Pay Matrix Level 8).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate (i) must have passed Class 12 with Biology or Botany and Zoology (ii) must have passed Tamil Language as a subject in SSLC Level and (iii) must possess Two years Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) course / Health Inspector/ Sanitary Inspector Course Certificate granted by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Therapeutic Assistant posts

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on the “Register” link against the Health Inspector post

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Health Inspector posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.