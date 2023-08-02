North Eastern Railway will conclude the online application process for Apprentice Training programme 2023-24 today, August 2. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rrcgorakhpur.net.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1104 vacancies of Apprentice Trainees. The posts include Welder, Fitter, Carpenter, Machinist, Painter, and Electrician. The merit list will be based on marks obtained in Class 10th.

Vacancy Details

Mechanical Workshop: 411 posts

Signal Workshop: 63 posts

Bridge Workshop: 35 posts

Mechanical Workshop: 151 posts

Diesel Shed: 60 posts

Carriage and Wagon: 64 posts

Carriage and Wagon (Lucknow Jn): 155 posts

Diesel Shed: 90 posts

Carriage and Wagon (Varanasi): 75 posts

Eligibility criteria

Age: Candidates must not be less than 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age on August 2, 2023. Upper limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate should have passed Class 10 (with a minimum of 50% marks) and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/ SCVT.

Application Fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 100 (non-refundable online). However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants and PwD applicants.

Candidates can find more information on educational qualifications, pay scale, training duration, relaxations/reservations, application process and more in the official notification below:

Direct link to NER Apprentice recruitment notice 2023.

Steps to apply for NER Apprentice recruitment 2023

Visit the official website rrcgorakhpur.net Read the instructions/eligibility and proceed with application Select post and fill up the application form Upload documents, Pay fee and submit form

Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for the vacancies.