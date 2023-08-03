The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP PGECET 2023). Eligible candidates who have qualified GATE/GPAT are eligible to register on the official website sche.ap.gov.in till August 4, 2023.

The web counselling registration and uploading of certificates can be done from August 9 to 11, 2023. The online certificate verification will be done from August 10 to 13, 2023.

Important Dates

Registration Dates: August 1 to August 4

Verification of uploaded certificates: August 9 to August 11

Change of Web options: August 18

Allotment of seats: August 22

Last date of reporting: August 26



Direct link to the important dates.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.

GATE/GPAT qualified SC/ST candidates have to pay the web counselling fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to register for AP PGECET counselling 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘New Candidate registration’ link Key in your login details and submit Fill in the form, upload the documents, and submit Check and download the completed registration form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.