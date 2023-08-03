AP PGECET 2023 registration begins for GATE/ GPAT qualified candidates; check details here
Candidates who have qualified GATE/GPAT are eligible to register on the official website sche.ap.gov.in till August 4, 2023.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the online registration process for the State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP PGECET 2023). Eligible candidates who have qualified GATE/GPAT are eligible to register on the official website sche.ap.gov.in till August 4, 2023.
The web counselling registration and uploading of certificates can be done from August 9 to 11, 2023. The online certificate verification will be done from August 10 to 13, 2023.
Important Dates
- Registration Dates: August 1 to August 4
- Verification of uploaded certificates: August 9 to August 11
- Change of Web options: August 18
- Allotment of seats: August 22
- Last date of reporting: August 26
Direct link to the important dates.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC/ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.
GATE/GPAT qualified SC/ST candidates have to pay the web counselling fee of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.
Steps to register for AP PGECET counselling 2023
- Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘New Candidate registration’ link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Fill in the form, upload the documents, and submit
- Check and download the completed registration form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.