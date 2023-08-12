Chandigarh Police has released the result of the OMR based examination for the post of Constable (Executive) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The date and important instructions for appearing in Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Measurement Test will be announced in due course on the official website of Chandigarh Police.

The written exam was conducted on July 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 700 Constable (Executives) vacancies.

Steps to download Constable result 2023

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—Constable—Recruitment of Constables (Executive) Click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

