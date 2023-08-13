The National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) Jabalpur under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website nirth.res.in till August 21, 2023. Earlier, the deadline was August 10.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I.

Vacancy Details

Technical Assistant - 23

Technician-I - 17

Laboratory Attendant-I - 12

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 to apply for the vacancies. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates and Ex-Serviceman are exempted from payment of application fee.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, reservation/relaxations, selection process and other information on the official notification below:

Here’s the official ICMR-NIRTH recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nirth.res.in On the homepage, click on the advertisement number NIRTH/Tech/01/2023 Click on the application link and register Login to the candidate portal and apply to the vacancies Pay the fee, upload the documents and submit Download and take a printout of the completed form

Direct link to apply for ICMR-NIRTH vacancies 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.