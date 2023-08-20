Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the recruitment exam for various gazetted categories of posts (under Advt No.17/2022, Dt:29/11/2022) in the ground water department today, August 20. Eligible candidates can download the answer key on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC recruitment exam was conducted on July 18 and 19 in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode in two shifts - Morning shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and Afternoon shift from 02:30 PM to 05:00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 32 vacancies, of which 01 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Hydrometeorologist, 4 for Assistant Chemist, 6 for Assistant Geophysicist, 16 for Assistant Hydrogeologist, and 5 for Assistant Hydrologist.

The preliminary answer keys have been published on the Commission’s website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections (with documented proof) on the official website from August 19 to 21 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 21/08/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language,” reads the official notification.

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Answer key objection link for GWD Now login using your TSPSC id and hall ticket number TSPSC GWD answer key 2023 will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Raise objections if any

