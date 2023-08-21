ICMR-NIRTH Technical Assistant recruitment deadline today; apply now at nirth.res.in
The National Institute of Research in Tribal Health (NIRTH) Jabalpur under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conclude the online application process for recruitment of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I today, August 21. Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website nirth.res.in at the earliest. Earlier, the deadline was August 10.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies of Technical Assistant, Technician-I and Laboratory Attendant-I.
Vacancy Details
- Technical Assistant - 23
- Technician-I - 17
- Laboratory Attendant-I - 12
Application Fee
Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 300 to apply for the vacancies. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates and Ex-Serviceman are exempted from payment of application fee.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, reservation/relaxations, selection process and other information on the official notification below:
Here’s the official ICMR-NIRTH recruitment notification.
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website nirth.res.in
- On the homepage, click on the advertisement number NIRTH/Tech/01/2023
- Click on the application link and register
- Login to the candidate portal and apply to the vacancies
- Pay the fee, upload the documents and submit
- Download and take a printout of the completed form
