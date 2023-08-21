Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician - Grade III on consolidated pay basis, today, August 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 18 posts of Grade III Laboratory Technician in Government Medical College Hospitals with consolidated pay of Rs 13,000 per month.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate should not be below the age of 18 years, as of July 1, 2023. Upper age limit has not been specified for the posts. More information in the notification.

Educational Qualification: An applicant (i) must have passed Higher Secondary Course from a recognised university or institution; (ii) must have passed one-year Certificate course in Laboratory Technology in any institution recognised by the Director of Medical Education; (iii) must have good physique, good vision and capacity to do outdoor work.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay Rs 600 as application fee. SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW candidates are required to pay Rs 300 as application fee. (Application fees are non-refundable).

Steps to apply for Lab Tech Grade III posts 2023

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Registration’ Click on the application link for post of Laboratory Technician Grade – III Fill the application form and upload documents Pay the application fee and submit form Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Laboratory Technician Grade-III. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

