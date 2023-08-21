Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the recruitment exam to the post of Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) under Advt No 29/2022 today, August 21. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall ticket at the official website hpsc.gov.in.

HPSC has notified 85 vacancies for Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil) (Group-B) in Development and Panchayat Department, Haryana.

The HPSC SDE exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on August 27, 2023.

Steps to download HPSC SDE admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for SDE recruitment exam Login using your registration details HPSC Sub divisional Engineer exam admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPSC SDE admit card 2022.

Selection process

HPSC will conduct a recruitment test for the initial shortlisting of candidates.

