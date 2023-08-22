Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Main 2023 exam schedule. As per the notification, the Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 26 to 29 in two shifts — from 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 4047 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 254 vacancies. The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).

