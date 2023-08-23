Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Competitive Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, Anmol Rathore, 24 years, a Law Graduate has topped the exam securing 1084.50 marks. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the medical examinations alongwith 6 photographs. More details available in the notification.

The interviews were conducted from August 10 to 22 for a total of 787 candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.

Steps to download JKPSC KAS 2022 result

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on KAS result 2022 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.