India Post will close the online application window for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) [Branch Postmaster (BPM)/Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)/Dak Sevaks] today, August 23. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The correction window will open from August 24 to 26, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 30041 posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

Other Qualification: Knowledge of computer and cycling. Adequate means of livelihood.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in choice of Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC /ST applicants, PwD applicants and Transwomen applicants.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS posts 2023

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the fee Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.