The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Engineering Services Main Written Exam (ESE) 2023. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 13 to 19, 2023. The PT is scheduled to be held at 9.00 AM and 1.00 PM.

A total of 303 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the PT round. The PT schedule for the remaining candidates will be uploaded in due course.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 303 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

Direct link to ESE PT schedule 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 327 vacancies under Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering sections of various departments.

Selection Procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Engineering Services based on a preliminary exam, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.