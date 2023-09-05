Today, September 5, is the last date to apply for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer Allopathic in the Health and Medical Education Department under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC). Eligible candidates must submit their applications on the official website jkpsc.nic.in at the earliest.

The written examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023. The exam will be held at Srinagar and Jammu centers.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Medical Officer Allopathic vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on January 1, 2023: 40 years for unreserved category. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: MBBS or Possession of recognised graduate medical qualification included in the first or second scheduled or Part-II of the 3rd scheduled (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for Medical Officer Allopathic posts 2023



Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Click on Direct Recruitment Now click on the application link for MOA posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MOA posts JKPSC.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.