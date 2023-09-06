Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced the result of the Rajyaseva or Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

A total of 5033 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main examination scheduled to be conducted in October 2023. The MPSC Rajyaseva Prelims Exam 2023 was conducted on June 4 across districts of Maharashtra for recruitment to various Group A and B posts in the Maharashtra state government.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 673 vacancies in the State Government.

Steps to download MPSC Rajyaseva result 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MPSC Rajyaseva result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the combined preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by the Main exam for each Group/Service and personal interviews.

