The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has announced the dates of the Tripura Civil Service Main exam 2023. Candidates who have qualified for the Mains can check the exam schedule on the the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are in Tripura Civil Service and 10 in Tripura Police Service. The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 29 to October 1 in two sessions – Morning session from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Afternoon session from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The venue for the exam will be Shishubihar HS Scool, Agartala.

Here’s the official exam programme by TPSC.

The TPSC TCS 2022 preliminary written exam was conducted on April 2 in centres across Tripura. The provisional answer keys were released on April 24 and objections were accepted till May 2. The TPSC TCS results 2022 were announced on July 12. Candidates who qualified the Prelims will attend the Main exam.

Selection Process

The selection will be held in three successive stages namely — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks, and 100 marks respectively.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.