Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification call letter for the post of Assistant Training Officer (ITI) of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

The DV is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 and 12, 2023. A total of 211 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download ATO (ITI) DV call letter

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO (ITI)DV call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATO (ITI) DV call letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.