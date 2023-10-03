Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the result of the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, October 3, at 2.30 PM. Once out, eligible candidates will be able to download their hall results from the official website bsebstet.com.

The board took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the result date and time.

The exam was conducted from September 4 to 15 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

STET 2023 was held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 will be held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET result 2023

Visit the official website bsebstet.com On the homepage, click on the STET 2023 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

