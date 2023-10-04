Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the final results for the posts of Jailor (Men) and Jailor (Special Prison for Women) today, October 4. Eligible candidates can download the final results on the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Jailor exam 2022 was conducted in OMR / Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on December 22, 2022 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6 vacancies of Jailor (Men) and 2 of Jailor (Special Prison for Women) in Tamil Nadu Jail Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900 – 1,35,100 (Level 18)

Steps to download TNPSC results 2022

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Latest Results Click on the Results link for TNPSC Jailor exam 2022 Now click on the pdf button and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Jailor (Men) results 2022.

Direct link to download Jailor (Women) results 2022.

