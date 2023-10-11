The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Hindi Translator exam Paper I today, October 11. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards by logging into the official website ssc.nic.in or by visiting their regional SSC websites.

The SSC JHT Paper I exam is scheduled to be conducted nationwide on October 16. The registration for SSC JHT examination 2023 commenced on August 23 and ended on September 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 307 vacancies. The Paper II exam for candidates qualifying Paper I exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 31, 2023.

Here’s the exam date announcement by SSC.

Steps to download SSC JHT admit cards

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Login using your registration details and select your region Login to your region’s SSC website > Select JHT admit card SSC JHT admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JHT admit card (Central Region).

Direct link to download JHT admit card (MP Region).

Direct link to download JHT admit card (Northern Region).

Direct link to download JHT admit card (Other regions).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.