Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the result of the Rajyaseva or State Services Main Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam 2022 was held on January 21, 22 and 23. A total of 10,202 candidates were qualified to appear for the Main exam.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 161 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Steps to download Rajyaseva Mains 2022 Result

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to “Candidates Information - Results - Results of Examination/ Recruitment” Click on Adv.No.099/2022 State Services Main Examination 2022- Result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

