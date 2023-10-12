The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has today, October 12, announced that the hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer re-exam will be issued this week. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in from October 14.

The TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 18 to 20, 2023. The TSPSC AE, JTO exams were conducted on March 5. The exam was later cancelled after a case was registered in Hyderabad over alleged question paper leak.

“The candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer & Junior Technical Officer in various Engineering Departments Vide Notification No:16/2022, Dated:12/09/2022 are hereby informed that the Hall Tickets will be made available in the Commission’s Website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in from 14.10.2023 / 15.10.2023,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the TSPSC hall ticket notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.

Steps to download TSPSC hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Once live, click on the notification to download TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam hall ticket Key in your credentials and login TSPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.