TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam hall ticket dates out; here’s steps to download
Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in from October 14.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has today, October 12, announced that the hall tickets for the Assistant Engineer, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical Officer and Junior Technical officer re-exam will be issued this week. Eligible candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in from October 14.
The TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 18 to 20, 2023. The TSPSC AE, JTO exams were conducted on March 5. The exam was later cancelled after a case was registered in Hyderabad over alleged question paper leak.
“The candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Engineers, Municipal Assistant Engineer, Technical officer & Junior Technical Officer in various Engineering Departments Vide Notification No:16/2022, Dated:12/09/2022 are hereby informed that the Hall Tickets will be made available in the Commission’s Website, https://www.tspsc.gov.in from 14.10.2023 / 15.10.2023,” reads the official notification.
Here’s the TSPSC hall ticket notification.
The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 833 vacancies. The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR based.
Steps to download TSPSC hall ticket 2023
- Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
- Once live, click on the notification to download TSPSC AE, JTO re-exam hall ticket
- Key in your credentials and login
- TSPSC admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.