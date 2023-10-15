The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will close the online registration window for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician 2023 today, October 15. Eligible candidates must complete the registration process on the official website osssc.gov.in. Registered candidates will be able to submit their applications online till October 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 921 vacancies for Laboratory Technician in various District Establishments, Medical Colleges, and Hospitals.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must have attained 21 years of age and must not be above the age of 38 years as on September 21, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed +2 Science examination under Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from government Medical Colleges and Hospitals of the state. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official Lab Tech recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Apply Online’ section Now go to the link for ‘New User’ under Lab Tech recruitment Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload the documents and submit Download a copy and take a printout for the future

Direct link to apply for OSSSC vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.