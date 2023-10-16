Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the form and submit at upsconline.nic.in by October 25 upto 6.00 PM.

Earlier, the Commission had released the CAPF ACs written exam 2023 result. The exam was conducted on August 6, 2023. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Test round.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2023 is being held for recruitment to 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This includes: BSF-86, CRPF-55, CISF-91, ITBP-60 and SSB-30.

Steps to fill up CAPF DAF 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, go to “One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application”

Click on the CAPF DAF 2023 link Login using your registration details Proceed with filling the DAF and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.

