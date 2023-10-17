The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has commenced the registration process for the Group C Services Main exam 2023 today, October 17. Candidates who qualified the Maharashtra Group-C and Group B Services Combined Preliminary Examination can register for the main exam on the official website mpsc.gov.in till is October 31.

The MPSC Group-C services Main exam 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on December 17, 2023. The MPSC Group C and B combined preliminary exam 2023 was held on April 30 and the provisional answer keys were released on May 3. The final answer key was released on June 7 and the results were announced on September 13.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 8169 posts in different state government departments in the Group B and C category under Advt. No. 01/2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 644 (unreserved) or Rs 544 (reserved category). Application fee is non-refundable.

Steps to register for Group C exam 2023

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in Go to ‘Online Facilities’ and click on ‘Online Application System’ Login to the portal and proceed with the application Select post, fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fees Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Selection process

The MPSC Group C and B exams will consist of a preliminary exam (100 marks) followed by a Main exam (200 marks) and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.